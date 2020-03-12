Ministry Hosts Produce Giveaway at S. Zanesville Park

S. ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A South Zanesville ministry is hosting a produce giveaway tomorrow at their village park.

It’s a chance for families in need to pick up fresh produce at no charge.

“We’ll be here at 10 a.m. We’re doing a drive-thru produce giveaway. We are open to the public. The only thing anyone needs to receive anything here is just some form of photo identification. When they come, I will give them a small form to fill out, just name and address and their signature. They will come through, we will load their far for them and they’re on their way,” says Samantha Puterbaugh, of Two Fish & Five Loaves Ministry.

The ministry is one faith-based organization giveaways like this. Fresh produce like potatoes, cabbage, apples, oranges, grapefruit and sometime fresh eggs are made available.

“The way this works is, it operates until we run out of food. So, we do not leave this park until everything has been given out. Multiple families can be in the same vehicle and we encourage that, actually. This is a year-round event, so every second Friday we are here,” Puterbaugh adds.

There are normally eight to ten items given out. Everyone receives the same portion size of food, she says.