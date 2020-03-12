Foundation Receives Reaccreditation for Transparency, Integrity

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Muskingum County Community Foundation receives its reaccreditation from a prestigious national organization.

The Foundation, which is well-known for its Groundhog Day celebration, has received the seal of approval from the Council on Foundations for integrity and transparency.

“This accreditation re-examines twenty-three different areas of our operations, from our scholarship management to our fiscal management, our bylaws, and through national standards. So, it’s been agreed upon by the Council of Foundations. We’ve reached their accreditation. What we really like about this is that it applies an opportunity to show trust and transparency to the potential donors and those receiving our grants and our scholarships,” says Brian Wagner, Chief Executive Officer, Muskingum Co. Community Foundation.

The Muskingum County Community Foundation handles as many as 274 scholarships, according to the Foundation website.

“For our donors, it is a way for us to show that an outside organization has come in and looked at the way we do our processing when it comes to the donations and the way we set up our fund agreements and that they meet the highest legal standards of compliance within the philanthropic industry,” he adds.

The Foundation also offers college prep services, including help filling out financial aid forms and help preparing for tests.