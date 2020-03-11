Zane State College Suspends Face to Face Classes

Zane State College is committed to providing a healthy and safe environment for all students, employees, and guests. These proactive steps are based on specific recommendations from the Governor to college and university presidents. More specific information, including an FAQs webpage, will be available on Thursday, March 12. More information will be shared with employees on Monday, March 16. Until further notice, we are suspending on campus face-to-face instruction effective immediately: Students who are already enrolled in an online class will continue as normal; Our goal is to transition face-to-face classes to online learning where possible; The above applies to lecture-based courses. More information will be shared with students in the coming week; Students are encouraged to stay current with their assignments by checking Blackboard and their Zane State College email; One-on-one advising and other similar appointments will remain available (Accuplacer testing, advising, tutoring, financial aid, counseling, admissions appointments, scholarships, etc.); Internships and off-campus clinicals will continue as scheduled unless otherwise determined. Zane State College employees (faculty, adjunct faculty, staff, and student workers) will report to campus as usual. Anyone who suspects that they may be ill with this virus should stay home and seek medical attention. According to the Ohio Department of Health, if you experience symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should seek immediate medical care by contacting your primary care provider. In an effort to reduce the exposure to the Coronavirus, group events located in a Zane State College building are cancelled through April 12. A complete list will be available on the FAQs website. New students who have a scheduled orientation will be contacted about their visit; Event planners will be given instructions on how to make planning adjustments; All college-sponsored international and out-of-state travel is suspended until further notice. All in-state travel must be approved by the College’s Chief Financial Officer until further notice. Zane State College is following U.S. State Department and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. We encourage any students or employees returning from a foreign country or cruise ship be screened by a health professional upon return. Zane State College will continue to work closely with our partners and will communicate any changes as soon as possible. The link below has information about the Coronavirus. We encourage you to take a moment to read about facts and precautions: https://odh.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odh/know-our-programs/Novel-Coronavirus/Resources-Colleges-Universities/ If you have any questions regarding your health, please contact your primary care provider or the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department at 740.454.9741 (call ahead before visiting your health care provider or health department).

