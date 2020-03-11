Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 6A=

Second Round=

Erie McDowell 68, Central York 61

Methacton 83, Abraham Lincoln 55

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 62, Pennridge 51

PIAA Class 3A=

Second Round=

Camp Hill Trinity 70, Riverside 34

Lincoln Park Charter 32, Brookville 16

Loyalsock 66, Camp Hill 65

Richland 68, South Allegheny 58

PIAA Class 2A=

Second Round=

Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Clarion 47

Christopher Dock 56, Scranton Holy Cross 43

Constitution 79, Executive Charter 76

North Star 72, Bloomsburg 57

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 84, Portage Area 56

Sto-Rox 75, Lakeview 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 6A=

Second Round=

Erie McDowell 68, Central York 61

Methacton 83, Abraham Lincoln 55

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 62, Pennridge 51

PIAA Class 3A=

Second Round=

Camp Hill Trinity 70, Riverside 34

Lincoln Park Charter 32, Brookville 16

Loyalsock 66, Camp Hill 65

Richland 68, South Allegheny 58

PIAA Class 2A=

Second Round=

Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Clarion 47

Christopher Dock 56, Scranton Holy Cross 43

Constitution 79, Executive Charter 76

North Star 72, Bloomsburg 57

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 84, Portage Area 56

Sto-Rox 75, Lakeview 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/