Sacramento State defeats Weber State in Big Sky tourney

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Osi Nwachukwu scored 16 points and Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa had 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Sacramento State to a 62-54 win over Weber State in the first game of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Bryce Fowler added 15 points for No. 9 seed Sacramento State (16-14), which will face top-seeded Eastern Washington on Thursday. Mauriohooho-Le’afa notched his second career double-double, and Joshua Patton is just one block shy of becoming the first player in school history with 200.

The Hornets’ nationally ranked defense limited Weber State to 37% shooting from the field, including 2 for 14 from the 3-point line.

Jerrick Harding had 33 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (12-20). Michal Kozak added 11 rebounds and Dima Zdor had three blocks.

