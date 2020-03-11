NBA suspends season until further notice, over coronavirus

Sports
Associated Press5

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Northwestern St. downs Texas A&M-CC to advance in Southland

Associated Press

ECHL At A Glance

Associated Press

76ers rout Pistons with Embiid back from shoulder injury

Associated Press