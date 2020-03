COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tri-Valley fans can listen to the girls basketball final four on WHIZ Radio

The OHSAA has mandated that due to the Coronavirus they will be limiting who can attend the state basketball tournament. Only players, their intimidate family, coaches, officials, and media members are permitted into St. John Arena.

Tipoff between Tri-Valley and Napolean is at 3. And you can listen to pregame coverage at 2:30 on WHIZ 92.7 and streaming online at whiznews.com.