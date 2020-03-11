Foundation offers office hours, resources for students, College Night postponed

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An annual event that is attended by hundreds of area high school students has been postponed.

Director of Educational Services at the Muskingum County Community Foundation Heather Sands says College Night at the Zane State Ohio University Zanesville Campus Center was scheduled to take place Thursday night but organizers have delayed the event until a later time.

“College Night 2020 has been postponed due to the governor’s request for eliminating large group events and due to the health concerns of everyone in the area. We are postponing though — the event is not cancelled. We’re looking at postponing and working with our presenters and it is an initiative by our area school counselors so we’re looking at postponing to another time.”

Sands says they will be holding office hours for any parents or students with questions. They are also offering resources for college students.

“With students coming home from college campuses. We do have open times available to students to be able to come in and use our resource room here at the community foundation. We want to make sure that students who are traveling home or home from school that they have the internet resources, the printing capabilities and the things they need to successful at school.”

Sands says to check the Foundation’s social media pages for any changes to scheduling.

Here are the links to those pages: