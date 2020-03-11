Dodge Ball Fundraiser for United Way This Weekend

The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan County is making a final push for their annual Dodge Ball tournament coming up Saturday.

It’s a double-elimination event set for March 14th at the Muskingum County Family YMCA on the Ohio University Zanesville – Zane State Campus.

“The proceeds will go to the United Way of Muskingum, Perry & Morgan Counties to help us fight for the health, education and financial stability of everybody in our communities. One example of that is the tax clinic that we are just kind of wrapping up. We provided free tax prep, finishing people’s taxes for free here for thousands of people and it’s not possible without things like this where we bring people together and they help us with our initiatives,” says Kyle Dunn, United Way of MPM Resource Development Director.

Cost of entry is a minimum donation of $50.00. The winner will receive a United Way T-shirt and water bottle.

“The teams are going to be a minimum of six players and a maximum of eight players. You can have older people on your team, younger people on your team, men and women, it doesn’t matter. It’s a for everybody event. If you are a student in school and you want to make a team, go for it.”

Funds will go to local efforts of the United Way.

To register, email kdunn@unitedwayofmpm.org.