WEDNESDAY 3/11:

TODAY: Cloudy. Few Showers. Mild. High 53°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. Low 39°

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers Late. Warmer. High 64°

DISCUSSION:

A cloudy and mild mid-week across SE Ohio, with highs warming into the lower 50s this afternoon. A few rain showers will be possible, especially during the afternoon.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight, with lows dropping to around 40.

Thursday will be a warmer day, with highs in the low to mid 60s, under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will return late into the evening.

More scattered showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. We will see cooler conditions returning on Friday, with highs in the lower 50s.

Colder air will move in for the start of the weekend, along with more rain chances during the afternoon. With the colder temperatures, some snow may mix in with the rain Saturday evening into Saturday night. We will see drier and warmer conditions Sunday into Monday. More rain and more warmth return on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 60s.

Have a Great Wednesday!

