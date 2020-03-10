Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 5A=
Second Round=
Archbishop Ryan 67, Elizabethtown 39
Archbishop Wood 72, Pittston Area 45
New Oxford 73, York Suburban 48
Unionville 61, West Chester Rustin 49
PIAA Class 4A=
Second Round=
Hickory 68, Huntingdon 47
Imhotep Charter 60, Montoursville 38
Lancaster Catholic 84, Belle Vernon 82
Pope John Paul II 44, Allentown Central Catholic 42
PIAA Class 1A=
Second Round=
Chester Charter 72, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 55
Pottsville Nativity 77, Mount Calvary 59
Sankofa Freedom 85, Lancaster Christian 50
Southern Fulton 59, Neumann 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 6A=
Second Round=
Bethel Park 47, Upper Dublin 40
Bethlehem Freedom 60, Central Bucks West 47
Cardinal O’Hara 54, Spring-Ford 43
Central York 49, Central Bucks East 47
Nazareth Area 59, Altoona 48
North Allegheny 51, State College 38
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53, Baldwin 27
PIAA Class 3A=
Second Round=
Beaver Area 48, Penn Cambria 36
Cambria Heights 53, Camp Hill Trinity 45
Delone 62, North Schuylkill 27
Dunmore 65, Neumann-Goretti 51
Imhotep Charter 47, Holy Redeemer 39
Mohawk 61, Carlynton 44
Philadelphia West Catholic 62, Loyalsock 39
Tyrone 53, Mercyhurst Prep 38
PIAA Class 2A=
Second Round=
Bellwood-Antis 83, Redbank Valley 54
Bishop Guilfoyle 51, Mount Carmel 40
Bishop McCort 73, Keystone 34
Ellis School 47, Everett 35
Linden Hall 60, Scranton Holy Cross 48
Old Forge 67, Steelton-Highspire 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/