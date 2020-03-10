Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 5A=

Second Round=

Archbishop Ryan 67, Elizabethtown 39

Archbishop Wood 72, Pittston Area 45

New Oxford 73, York Suburban 48

Unionville 61, West Chester Rustin 49

PIAA Class 4A=

Second Round=

Hickory 68, Huntingdon 47

Imhotep Charter 60, Montoursville 38

Lancaster Catholic 84, Belle Vernon 82

Pope John Paul II 44, Allentown Central Catholic 42

PIAA Class 1A=

Second Round=

Chester Charter 72, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 55

Pottsville Nativity 77, Mount Calvary 59

Sankofa Freedom 85, Lancaster Christian 50

Southern Fulton 59, Neumann 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 6A=

Second Round=

Bethel Park 47, Upper Dublin 40

Bethlehem Freedom 60, Central Bucks West 47

Cardinal O’Hara 54, Spring-Ford 43

Central York 49, Central Bucks East 47

Nazareth Area 59, Altoona 48

North Allegheny 51, State College 38

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53, Baldwin 27

PIAA Class 3A=

Second Round=

Beaver Area 48, Penn Cambria 36

Cambria Heights 53, Camp Hill Trinity 45

Delone 62, North Schuylkill 27

Dunmore 65, Neumann-Goretti 51

Imhotep Charter 47, Holy Redeemer 39

Mohawk 61, Carlynton 44

Philadelphia West Catholic 62, Loyalsock 39

Tyrone 53, Mercyhurst Prep 38

PIAA Class 2A=

Second Round=

Bellwood-Antis 83, Redbank Valley 54

Bishop Guilfoyle 51, Mount Carmel 40

Bishop McCort 73, Keystone 34

Ellis School 47, Everett 35

Linden Hall 60, Scranton Holy Cross 48

Old Forge 67, Steelton-Highspire 51

