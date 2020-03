BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A Super-Sectional=

Aurora Christian 70, Indian Creek 43

Class 4A Elk Grove Village (E.G.)=

Sectional Semifinal=

Loyola 48, Niles North 24

Class 4A Mt. Prospect (Prospect)=

Sectional Semifinal=

Stevenson 61, Zion Benton 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/