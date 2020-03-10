Texans sign K Fairbairn and TE Fells to contract extensions

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have signed free agents kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn and tight end Darren Fells to contract extensions.

Terms of the deals were not released.

Fairbairn has been Houston’s kicker for the last three seasons and has made 83.7% of his field goals in that time. In 2018 he led the NFL in both field goals attempted (42) and made (37).

Fells set career marks in yards receiving (341), receptions (34) and touchdowns (7) last season in his first year with the Texans. The six-year veteran spent his first three seasons in Arizona before playing one season each with Detroit and Cleveland.

The 33-year-old has 102 receptions for 1,171 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career. He appeared in each game for Houston last season with 14 starts.

