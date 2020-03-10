Spanish soccer games to be played in empty stadiums

MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer games will be played in empty stadiums for at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Spanish league said Tuesday that matches in the first and second divisions will be played without fans. The announcement came after the league was told by the government that a series of preventive measures were being implemented to help contain the spread of the virus.

Spain’s health minister on Monday announced a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around Madrid, and said all schools in the region will close for two weeks from Wednesday. There were more than 1,200 confirmed cases in Spain on Monday, with 28 deaths and 74 people in intensive care.

The move in Spain came a day after Italy said sports events in the country, including Serie A games and preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics, would be suspended until April 3.

