Reward offered for information on arson fires

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio–Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in several fires that have been intentionally set in Licking County.

Anyone with information on these fires is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888 or the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee at 1-(800) 282-1772.

The Ohio BRAC Reward Fund offers financial incentives for information that leads to convictions involving the crime of Arson.