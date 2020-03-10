Ohio polls affected by COVID-19: Muskingum Co. BOE comments

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Announcements were made Tuesday regarding voting changes for the March primaries in Ohio in response to the spread of Coronavirus.

Director of the Muskingum County Board of Elections Timothy Thompson says anyone who is concerned about the virus should consider early voting.

“We are taking precautions that the Health Department gives to us. You know, health and safety is of upmost importance to the Board of Elections in Ohio and we’re taking precautions following the direct recommendations of the health department.”

This week the Board of Elections will have extended hours for voters. For more information regarding those hours, click this link.

“Voters can also come to the board office at 627 Market St. Our hours this week are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today until Friday. Saturday will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday we’ll be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then Monday’s the last day of early voting — which would be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. So people need to be aware that the deadline for early voting is 2 p.m. on Monday. Not the normal closing day.”

Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced changes to voting locations throughout Ohio. None of those locations are in our area.

In response to increased concerns about coronavirus, we are asking counties to relocate certain polling locations. Visit https://t.co/FwEp95O1OJ for the latest information.



Election Day in Ohio will be safe and your voice will be heard.#COVID19OhioReady#COVID19#Protect2020 pic.twitter.com/04MoDe6y09 — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) March 10, 2020

For information regarding those changes, go to his website.

Note: This was written on March 10, 2019. For the latest information regarding the virus, go to the CDC website.