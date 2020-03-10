Man Charged with Attempted Rape

A 27-year-old man from the Uhrichsville area faces attempted rape charges in Coshocton County.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Russell Carpenter began interacting with a 12-year-old juvenile from Coshocton over social media on March 2 and began soliciting her to meet for sex.

The sheriff’s office said their Special Victim’s Detectives then began to pose as the juvenile victim.

Authorities said then on March 5, Carpenter requested to meet with the juvenile victim to engage in sexual conduct. A sting operation was executed in Tuscarawas County.

Carpenter was taken into custody without incident.

The case remains under investigation.

