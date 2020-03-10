ECHL At A Glance

Sports
Associated Press4
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Newfoundland 59 41 17 0 1 83 236 174
x-Reading 60 37 17 5 1 80 218 176
Brampton 61 34 24 3 0 71 226 202
Maine 61 32 25 3 1 68 180 183
Adirondack 62 22 27 8 5 57 193 214
Worcester 60 20 36 4 0 44 156 226
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-South Carolina 61 44 13 3 1 92 215 144
x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156
Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226
Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230
Orlando 61 26 29 5 1 58 167 179
Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206
Norfolk 59 13 38 8 0 34 146 246
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 62 38 16 7 1 84 193 156
Toledo 58 36 17 4 1 77 220 160
Fort Wayne 61 30 23 6 2 68 211 218
Indy 59 29 26 2 2 62 194 175
Kalamazoo 60 23 29 7 1 54 194 240
Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 163 206
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195
Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155
Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164
Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196
Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200
Wichita 61 24 29 8 0 56 179 226
Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

Associated Press

