Conference Tournament Scores

Sports
Associated Press3
TOURNAMENT
America East Conference
Semifinals

Vermont 81, UMBC 74

Hartford 64, Stony Brook 58

Atlantic Coast Conference
First Round

Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 72

North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 56

Colonial Athletic Association
Championship

Hofstra 70, Northeastern 61

Horizon League
Championship

Northern Kentucky 71, Ill.-Chicago 62

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
First Round

Manhattan 61,Fairfield 43<

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
First Round

Delaware State 68, Maryland East Shore 64<

Northeast Conference
Championship

Robert Morris 77, Saint Francis (Pa.) 67

Southwestern Athletic Conference
First Round

Prairie View 82, Alabama A&M 60<

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Tuesday’s Scores

Associated Press

Tuesday’s Scores

Associated Press

Robert Morris claims NEC crown topping Saint Francis (PA)

Associated Press