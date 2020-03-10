Conference Tournament Scores

Vermont 81, UMBC 74

Hartford 64, Stony Brook 58

Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 72

North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 56

Hofstra 70, Northeastern 61

Northern Kentucky 71, Ill.-Chicago 62

Manhattan 61,Fairfield 43<

Delaware State 68, Maryland East Shore 64<

Robert Morris 77, Saint Francis (Pa.) 67

Prairie View 82, Alabama A&M 60<