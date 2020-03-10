Burr Oak Cabins to see Improvements

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has received approval from the State Controlling Board to invest $600,000 for cabin renovations at Burr Oak State Park. 

“Cabins are a great way to experience Ohio State Parks,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “These improvements will offer visitors a top-notch lodging experience during their trip to the great outdoors.” 

Cabin renovations include improvements to the carpeting, base molding, painting, sheetrock, trim, light fixtures, counter tops, sinks and plumbing fixtures, cabinets, windows, window treatments, commodes, interior and exterior doors, flooring materials and finishes, wall treatments, paints and stains, bath fixtures, room furnishings, exterior siding, and roofing. 

The Burr Oak cabins were constructed in 1966, and most of the cabins have not received any renovations since the 1990s. 

Funding for this project was designated in the state’s capital budget passed by the Ohio General Assembly. The State Controlling Board approves final release of the funds. 

