Browns release veteran LB Christian Kirksey after 6 seasons

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns released veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey after six seasons.

One of team’s leaders, Kirksey was cut Tuesday as the Browns cleared more salary-cap space in preparation for the start of NFL free agency next week. Kirksey’s contract called for him to make roughly $16 million over the next two seasons.

Kirskey was a third-round draft pick in 2014 from Iowa. He made 54 starts with Cleveland and appeared in 73 games. The 27-year-old has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons. He sustained a chest injury last year and played in just two games.

The move is surprising because the team is not expected to re-sign free agent linebacker Joe Schobert, who stepped up last year after Kirskey got hurt.

“Christian Kirksey has been a vital member of our organization for the last six seasons because of his contributions on and off the field,” said Browns executive vice president and general manager Andrew Berry. “He has been a strong leader both in our locker room and in the Cleveland community. These are difficult decisions and, in Christian’s case, more challenging because of how well he has represented our team.”

During his six seasons, Kirksey amassed 484 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Off the field, he was active in the community and took a major role in the team’s social justice efforts. Kirksey was voted the team’s Good Guy in 2016 by local football writers and he was the team’s 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year.