TUESDAY 3/10:

TODAY: Scattered Showers. Cloudy. Breezy & Warm. High 57°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Colder. Low 34°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Not as Warm. High 50°

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will bring scattered shower chances to SE Ohio this morning into the early afternoon. Skies will be cloudy otherwise, and we will be above average once again. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be on the stronger side, especially this afternoon, with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts of 30 mph at times.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the overnight, and winds will begin to die down. It will be much colder, with lows into the lower 30s. Patchy fog will be possible during the overnight as well.

Your mid-week will be a mostly cloudy one across the region, with a few shower chances during the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will top off around 50, which is about par for the second week of March.

Rain chances will continue into the end of the week, with highs in the lower 60s on Thursday and back to around 50 on Friday. We will see a chilly start to the weekend, with highs in the mid 40s on Saturday. Rain shower chances will return Saturday afternoon, and we may see some snowflakes mix in after sunset into the overnight Saturday.

Temperatures will once again warm into the lower 50s on Sunday and into the mid 50s by Monday. An isolated shower chance will be possible as we begin the new week.

Have a Great Tuesday!

