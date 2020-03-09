The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ final 2019-20 men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas (65)
|28-3
|1625
|1
|2. Gonzaga
|29-2
|1546
|2
|3. Dayton
|29-2
|1507
|3
|4. Florida St.
|26-5
|1384
|7
|5. Baylor
|26-4
|1322
|4
|6. San Diego St.
|30-2
|1261
|5
|7. Creighton
|24-7
|1157
|11
|8. Kentucky
|25-6
|1118
|6
|9. Michigan St.
|22-9
|995
|16
|10. Duke
|25-6
|990
|12
|11. Villanova
|24-7
|989
|14
|12. Maryland
|24-7
|912
|9
|13. Oregon
|24-7
|904
|13
|14. BYU
|24-7
|762
|15
|15. Louisville
|24-7
|755
|10
|16. Seton Hall
|21-9
|722
|8
|17. Virginia
|23-7
|560
|22
|18. Wisconsin
|21-10
|495
|24
|19. Ohio St.
|21-10
|443
|19
|20. Auburn
|25-6
|436
|17
|21. Illinois
|21-10
|241
|23
|22. Houston
|23-8
|167
|21
|22. West Virginia
|21-10
|167
|–
|24. Butler
|22-9
|161
|–
|25. Iowa
|20-11
|111
|18
Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 75, Providence 66, ETSU 59, Michigan 53, Penn St. 42, Utah St. 40, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, Southern Cal 6, Richmond 5, N Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico St. 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi St. 1, Florida 1.
