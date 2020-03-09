The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ final 2019-20 men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Kansas (65) 28-3 1625 1 2. Gonzaga 29-2 1546 2 3. Dayton 29-2 1507 3 4. Florida St. 26-5 1384 7 5. Baylor 26-4 1322 4 6. San Diego St. 30-2 1261 5 7. Creighton 24-7 1157 11 8. Kentucky 25-6 1118 6 9. Michigan St. 22-9 995 16 10. Duke 25-6 990 12 11. Villanova 24-7 989 14 12. Maryland 24-7 912 9 13. Oregon 24-7 904 13 14. BYU 24-7 762 15 15. Louisville 24-7 755 10 16. Seton Hall 21-9 722 8 17. Virginia 23-7 560 22 18. Wisconsin 21-10 495 24 19. Ohio St. 21-10 443 19 20. Auburn 25-6 436 17 21. Illinois 21-10 241 23 22. Houston 23-8 167 21 22. West Virginia 21-10 167 – 24. Butler 22-9 161 – 25. Iowa 20-11 111 18

Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 75, Providence 66, ETSU 59, Michigan 53, Penn St. 42, Utah St. 40, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, Southern Cal 6, Richmond 5, N Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico St. 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi St. 1, Florida 1.