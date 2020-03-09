The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ final 2019-20 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 747 1
2. Oregon (3) 31-2 723 3
3. Baylor 28-2 668 2
4. Maryland 28-4 656 6
5. UConn 28-3 647 5
6. Louisville 28-4 588 4
7. Stanford 27-6 558 7
8. NC State 28-4 543 10
9. Mississippi St. 27-6 502 9
10. UCLA 26-5 488 8
11. Gonzaga 28-2 452 12
12. Northwestern 26-4 384 11
13. Arizona 24-7 374 13
14. Oregon St. 23-9 312 14
15. DePaul 27-5 283 18
16. Kentucky 22-8 276 16
17. South Dakota 29-2 253 17
18. Florida St. 24-8 241 22
19. Texas A&M 22-8 239 15
20. Indiana 24-8 185 20
21. Iowa 23-7 172 19
22. Princeton 26-1 165 21
23. Missouri St. 26-4 120 23
24. Arkansas 24-8 99 25
25. Arizona St. 20-11 29 24

Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa St. 2, Duke 2, Cent Michigan 1, Boise St. 1.

