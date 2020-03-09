The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ final 2019-20 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (27)
|32-1
|747
|1
|2. Oregon (3)
|31-2
|723
|3
|3. Baylor
|28-2
|668
|2
|4. Maryland
|28-4
|656
|6
|5. UConn
|28-3
|647
|5
|6. Louisville
|28-4
|588
|4
|7. Stanford
|27-6
|558
|7
|8. NC State
|28-4
|543
|10
|9. Mississippi St.
|27-6
|502
|9
|10. UCLA
|26-5
|488
|8
|11. Gonzaga
|28-2
|452
|12
|12. Northwestern
|26-4
|384
|11
|13. Arizona
|24-7
|374
|13
|14. Oregon St.
|23-9
|312
|14
|15. DePaul
|27-5
|283
|18
|16. Kentucky
|22-8
|276
|16
|17. South Dakota
|29-2
|253
|17
|18. Florida St.
|24-8
|241
|22
|19. Texas A&M
|22-8
|239
|15
|20. Indiana
|24-8
|185
|20
|21. Iowa
|23-7
|172
|19
|22. Princeton
|26-1
|165
|21
|23. Missouri St.
|26-4
|120
|23
|24. Arkansas
|24-8
|99
|25
|25. Arizona St.
|20-11
|29
|24
Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa St. 2, Duke 2, Cent Michigan 1, Boise St. 1.
Please follow and like us: