The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 747 1 2. Oregon (3) 31-2 723 3 3. Baylor 28-2 668 2 4. Maryland 28-4 656 6 5. UConn 28-3 647 5 6. Louisville 28-4 588 4 7. Stanford 27-6 558 7 8. NC State 28-4 543 10 9. Mississippi St. 27-6 502 9 10. UCLA 26-5 488 8 11. Gonzaga 28-2 452 12 12. Northwestern 26-4 384 11 13. Arizona 24-7 374 13 14. Oregon St. 23-9 312 14 15. DePaul 27-5 283 18 16. Kentucky 22-8 276 16 17. South Dakota 28-2 253 17 18. Florida St. 24-8 241 22 19. Texas A&M 22-8 239 15 20. Indiana 24-8 185 20 21. Iowa 23-7 172 19 22. Princeton 26-1 165 21 23. Missouri St. 26-4 120 23 24. Arkansas 24-8 99 25 25. Arizona St. 20-11 29 24

Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa St. 2, Duke 2, Cent Michigan 1, Boise St. 1.