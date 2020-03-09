PSG-Dortmund game to be played without fans because of virus

Associated Press8

PARIS (AP) — The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played without fans because of the spread of the coronavirus, Paris police said Monday.

The match will be played Wednesday at Parc des Princes. Dortmund leads 2-1 from the first leg.

France has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The country reported 1,126 cases of the virus as of Sunday, up 19% from the day before and the second largest number of cases in Europe after Italy. So far, 19 people in France have died.

Protests, exams and public transport could be exempt from the ban on large gatherings.

Associated Press

