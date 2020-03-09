Philadelphia takes home win streak into matchup with Boston

Boston Bruins (43-14-12, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-20-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Boston trying to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Flyers are 30-9-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Derek Grant with 0.7.

The Bruins are 14-6-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Boston averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 78 total minutes.

Philadelphia beat Boston 6-5 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 13. Travis Sanheim scored two goals for the Flyers in the victory and David Krejci scored two goals for the Bruins in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 61 points, scoring 24 goals and collecting 37 assists. Jakub Voracek has collected one goal and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins with a plus-25 in 67 games played this season. David Pastrnak has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Flyers: 9-1-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: James van Riemsdyk: out (hand).

Bruins: Brandon Carlo: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.