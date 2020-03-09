Ohio announces 3 positive tests as state’s 1st virus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio announced on Monday the state’s first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe.

Three people have tested positive for the virus. All three — a husband and wife who were on a Nile cruise, and a man who attended the America Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C. — are in their mid-50s and are from Cuyahoga County.

The state Health Department said the cases were confirmed as part of testing done last week. Eight people had previously tested negative after exhibiting symptoms of pulmonary virus either after travel to China or coming into contact with someone with the disease known as COVID-19, according to Health Department records.

Gov. Mike DeWine at a news conference Monday afternoon in Columbus said the confirmed cases will trigger an emergency declaration that will allow the state to purchase medical supplies without bidding.

An investigation is underway to identify and reach out as many people as possible who have come in contact with the three Ohio individuals.

The state held a coronavirus summit Friday for local public health officials, and DeWine said it was only a matter of time before the illness came to the state.

Also Friday, Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered a sharp reduction in spectators at the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus over coronavirus fears.