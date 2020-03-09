N. Dakota faces Ft. Wayne in Summit League semis

No. 7 seed Purdue Fort Wayne (14-18, 7-10) vs. No. 6 seed North Dakota (14-17, 8-9)

Summit League Conference Tourney Semifinals, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Summit League championship game is up for grabs as Purdue Fort Wayne and North Dakota are set to face off. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Jan. 30, when North Dakota made only seven 3-pointers on 29 attempts while the Mastodons hit 15 of 29 behind the arc en route to a four-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Fighting Hawks points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Stewart has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last five games. Stewart has 41 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-12 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 14-5 when it scores at least 71.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Mastodons are 7-18 when opponents score more than 60.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Purdue Fort Wayne has held opposing teams to 70.2 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Summit League teams.

