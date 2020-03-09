Muskingum Co. Engineer’s Office: Road repaving plans set in motion

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With Spring starting in just 11 days, the Muskingum County Commissioners are beginning preparations for road repair.

On Monday, commissioners met with the Engineer’s Office and construction companies and bids were made to resurface several roads throughout Muskingum County.

Administrative Deputy to the office Matt Russell says they’re planning road construction in advance to get the best pricing.

“We accepted bids for four different projects for asphalt resurfacing throughout the county and you know, we’re a little early this year than normal but they’re trying — trying to get it out there so we can get better prices.”

Russell says stretches of roads are chosen based on a rating given by the office.

“We maintain a database or a listing of all the roads and we go out and we rate the roads, you know, every year and see how the winter, how hard the winter’s been on the roads and what kind of deterioration has happened and then we try to — we do it on when they were paved last and then also what the condition of it is currently.”

According to the Engineer’s Office, stretches of road that will be repaved include:

Pinkerton Rd. between Maysville Pike and Ridge Rd.

Coopermill Rd. between Zanesville Corp. and Pinkerton Rd.

Flint Ridge Rd. between Hopewell National Rd. and Pleasant Valley Rd.

Ridge Rd. between West Pike and Hopewell National Rd.

Dillon Falls Rd. between West Pike and Dillon School Dr.

Wayne Ridge Rd. between SR 146 and Millers Ln.

Poplar Forks Rd. between Gratiot Corp. and Licking Co. Line.

Richards Rd between East Pike and SR 146.

Norfield Rd between SR 93 and Sonora Rd.

National Rd./Rehl Rd. between CR 420A and Licking Rd.

Chestnut Street between Dave Longaberger Ave. and 8th St.

Lock St. between Main St. and the water treatment plant.

Lock St. between Chestnut St. and Main St.

Lois Dr. between 10 St. and E. Muskingum Ave.

E. Muskingum Ave. between Wolford Dr. and Lois Dr.

Ames Drive from Jody Dr. to the end of asphalt.

East St. between Smythe driveway to 12th St.

Maine Alley (west side) between Dave Longaberger Ave. and 4th St.