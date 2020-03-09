Events put on for youth at Muskingum Co. libraries

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The John McIntire Library is opening up its doors to children of all ages for various programs over the coming months.

The library is focusing on both mental and physical fitness, hoping to help children find a healthy outlet.

Katie Merritt, Youth Assistant Librarian, had this to say, “On Wednesday, March 11th, this Wednesday, at 5 to 6 we’re having kidding around yoga which is kind of a fun event for kids to come and relieve some stress from the day. It’s for 5 to 12-year-olds.”

The library also has an after school program, running from Monday to Friday and 4 to 4:30 pm.

The events are not confined to just the John McIntire library. Events are held all throughout the area and are open to all children.

“We have story times here at John McIntire library but we also have them at Roseville South, Duncan Fall, Dresden and New Concord. They range different times and different days. You’ll have to look in our little magazine that we have.”

All events are completely free, come out and help enrich your children’s lives.