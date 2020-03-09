Driver of Stolen Vehicle Found with Drugs





A report of a stolen vehicle leads to the discovery of drugs in Perry County.

The New Straitsville Police Department said Chief Calendine was on patrol late Saturday when he saw a suspicious vehicle in a driveway on Clark Street.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Nelsonville.

Chief Calendine said one male, Jason Spencer, was inside the vehicle passed out in the driver’s seat and a large hatchet type weapon was in the passenger seat.

During a pat down of Spencer Chief Calendine found what is believed to be crystal meth and heroin. Cash and two cell phones were also seized.

Spencer was transported to the Fairfield/Perry County line and turned over to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office on his warrants.