Conference Tournament Scores

Hofstra 75, Delaware 61

Northeastern 68, Elon 60

Ill.-Chicago 73, Wright State 56<

Ohio 85, Central Michigan 65

Toledo 76, Western Michigan 73

Kent State 86, Eastern Michigan 76

Miami (Ohio) 85, Buffalo 79

ETSU 72, Wofford 58

North Dakota State 75, Oral Roberts 69<

Appalachian State 70, Coastal Carolina 65

Georgia Southern 82, Louisiana 81

Gonzaga 81 San Francisco 77