Conference Tournament Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|Monday, March 9
|Colonial Athletic Association
|Semifinals
Hofstra 75, Delaware 61
Northeastern 68, Elon 60
|Horizon League
|Semifinals
Ill.-Chicago 73, Wright State 56<
|Mid-American Conference
|First Round
Ohio 85, Central Michigan 65
Toledo 76, Western Michigan 73
Kent State 86, Eastern Michigan 76
Miami (Ohio) 85, Buffalo 79
|Southern Conference
|Championship
ETSU 72, Wofford 58
|Summit League
|Semifinals
North Dakota State 75, Oral Roberts 69<
|Sun Belt Conference
|Second Round
Appalachian State 70, Coastal Carolina 65
Georgia Southern 82, Louisiana 81
|West Coast Conference
|Semifinals
Gonzaga 81 San Francisco 77
