Body of Missing Area Man Found/No Foul Play Suspected

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a missing area man has been found. Sheriff Larry Mincks issued the following statement Monday:

We are sad to inform everyone that the body of Jerry Witten was found in the Muskingum River Monday afternoon at approximately 1:45pm.

The truck has not been located and no foul play is suspected. Mr. Witten had been missing since March 5th.

Mr. Witten is known in the Zanesville area from his business on Maple Avenue, Witten Farm Market.