Authorities Search for Missing Man

Authorities are searching for a missing area man. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 73-year-old Jerry Witten. He is described as 5’ 11” tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tank coat and suspenders. He could be driving a 2016 dark gray Chevy Silverado Crew Cab. Mr. Witten is known in the Zanesville area from his business on Maple Avenue, Witten Farm Market. He has been missing since Thursday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the sheriffs department.

Please follow and like us: