Young Musicians get Spotlight

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – At Ohio University’s Zanesville branch there was a recital for young musicians this afternoon. The recital was put on by a coalition of music teachers in the area.

It was a concert for students from first to eighth grade, highlighting the importance of musical education.

Jim Mcloughlin, a local music teacher, had this to say, “Music uses all the sciences. The Mozart effect is that if you are in music you are a more clever person. Your math grades might go up if you play the piano there might be a correlation that way.”

The children did a variety of musical acts, mostly comprised of short songs and famous nursery rhymes.

“We offer musical activities in this are for all ages, and today is the younger ages. It’s called a junior music club festival recital this’ll be grades eight down to one, our youngest performer is a first grader today. It’s gonna be an exciting event and we’re gonna have voice, violin and piano I believe today,” Mr. Mcloughlin went on to say.

The students had a wonderful time with their families in support.