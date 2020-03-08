Vancouver hosts Columbus after MacEwen’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-22-15, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (35-26-6, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit Vancouver after Zack MacEwen scored two goals in the Canucks’ 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

The Canucks are 21-8-4 on their home ice. Vancouver has scored 219 goals and ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.3 per game. J.T. Miller leads the team with 27.

The Blue Jackets are 12-10-11 on the road. Columbus averages only 2.9 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team averaging 0.3.

Columbus defeated Vancouver 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller has recorded 71 total points while scoring 27 goals and collecting 44 assists for the Canucks. Tyler Toffoli has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 21 goals and has recorded 36 points. Nick Foligno has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-4-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 1.6 penalties and 3.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Jay Beagle: day to day (undisclosed), Jacob Markstrom: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Ryan Murray: day to day (undisclosed), Nathan Gerbe: out (undisclosed), Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (ankle), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.