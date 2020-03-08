Timbers score early for 1-0 win over Nashville SC

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri scored an early goal and the Portland Timbers beat expansion Nashville SC 1-0 on Sunday.

Valeri scored in the 12th minute, with a volley to the far corner off a header from Andy Polo.

The match came as Nashville recovers from tornadoes that killed 24 people and caused massive damage in middle Tennessee last week.

Fans at the game displayed a large banner that said “Rose City (heart) Music City.” Players on both sides wore badges on their jerseys with the initials NGUOY, for Never Give Up In You. The jerseys were to be auctioned after the game with the proceeds going to the recovery effort. The Timbers also pledged $15 of every general admission ticket sold to tornado relief.

Nashville had perhaps its best chance of the game in the 69th minute when Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark was able to deflect Anibal Godoy’s shot from outside the box.

Nashville outshot Portland 13-3.

Portland rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to Minnesota in the season opener last weekend.

Nashville was coming off a 2-1 loss at home to Atlanta United in its season opener at Nissan Stadium, with more than 59,000 fans on hand.