Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gunfire that followed a fight at a Cleveland party attended by multiple motorcycle clubs killed one man and wounded 17 other people, police said.

Cleveland police say officers called to an address in a neighborhood on the city’s east side at about 11:30 p.m. found a 48-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say many other victims left the scene in private vehicles and began to arrive at various hospitals.

Police say they learned that a party had been held at which “multiple motorcycle clubs” were in attendance. A fight broke out and some people were ejected from the party, but they returned firing shots at other people, some of whom fired back.

Police say they believe 18 people were shot, with both male and female victims left with injuries ranging from minor to serious and were treated at various hospitals. Police didn’t immediately provide details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

Police said the case has “multiple shooters” and remains under investigation “in terms of arrests.”