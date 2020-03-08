ECHL At A Glance

Sports
Associated Press26
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Newfoundland 59 41 17 0 1 83 236 174
Reading 58 36 16 5 1 78 212 172
Brampton 60 33 24 3 0 69 223 201
Maine 60 32 25 2 1 67 178 180
Adirondack 62 22 27 8 5 57 193 214
Worcester 59 19 36 4 0 42 153 224
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-South Carolina 61 44 13 3 1 92 215 144
x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156
Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230
Greenville 63 28 30 4 1 61 208 225
Orlando 61 26 29 5 1 58 167 179
Jacksonville 59 24 29 5 1 54 172 204
Norfolk 59 13 38 8 0 34 146 246
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 62 38 16 7 1 84 193 156
Toledo 57 35 17 4 1 75 215 159
Fort Wayne 61 30 23 6 2 68 211 218
Indy 59 29 26 2 2 62 194 175
Kalamazoo 59 23 28 7 1 54 193 235
Wheeling 58 24 29 5 0 53 162 201
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195
Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155
Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164
Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196
Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200
Wichita 60 23 29 8 0 54 176 224
Kansas City 60 24 31 4 1 53 165 214

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

