ECHL At A Glance

|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Newfoundland
|59
|41
|17
|0
|1
|83
|236
|174
|Reading
|58
|36
|16
|5
|1
|78
|212
|172
|Brampton
|60
|33
|24
|3
|0
|69
|223
|201
|Maine
|60
|32
|25
|2
|1
|67
|178
|180
|Adirondack
|62
|22
|27
|8
|5
|57
|193
|214
|Worcester
|59
|19
|36
|4
|0
|42
|153
|224
|South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-South Carolina
|61
|44
|13
|3
|1
|92
|215
|144
|x-Florida
|62
|43
|13
|4
|2
|92
|227
|156
|Atlanta
|61
|29
|28
|2
|2
|62
|200
|230
|Greenville
|63
|28
|30
|4
|1
|61
|208
|225
|Orlando
|61
|26
|29
|5
|1
|58
|167
|179
|Jacksonville
|59
|24
|29
|5
|1
|54
|172
|204
|Norfolk
|59
|13
|38
|8
|0
|34
|146
|246
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Cincinnati
|62
|38
|16
|7
|1
|84
|193
|156
|Toledo
|57
|35
|17
|4
|1
|75
|215
|159
|Fort Wayne
|61
|30
|23
|6
|2
|68
|211
|218
|Indy
|59
|29
|26
|2
|2
|62
|194
|175
|Kalamazoo
|59
|23
|28
|7
|1
|54
|193
|235
|Wheeling
|58
|24
|29
|5
|0
|53
|162
|201
|Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Allen
|62
|40
|14
|6
|2
|88
|247
|195
|Idaho
|61
|36
|18
|3
|4
|79
|168
|155
|Utah
|62
|34
|17
|7
|4
|79
|207
|164
|Tulsa
|63
|29
|26
|7
|1
|66
|199
|196
|Rapid City
|60
|29
|25
|5
|1
|64
|181
|200
|Wichita
|60
|23
|29
|8
|0
|54
|176
|224
|Kansas City
|60
|24
|31
|4
|1
|53
|165
|214
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
