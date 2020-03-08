Conference Tournament Scores

Sports
Associated Press8
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Sun Conference
Championship

Liberty 73 Lipscomb 57

Big South Conference
Championship

Winthrop 76 Hampton 68, 1 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association
Quarterfinals

Delaware 79, Charleston 67

Elon 68, William & Mary 63

Hofstra 61, Drexel 43

Northeastern 72, Towson 62

Missouri Valley Conference
Championship

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66

Patriot League
Semifinals

Colgate 89, Lafayette 64

Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61

Southern Conference
Semifinals

ETSU 97, W. Carolina 75

Wofford 72, Chattanooga 70

Summit League
First Round

North Dakota 74, South Dakota 71

Oral Roberts 79, Nebraska-Omaha 52

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Vela nets 50th MLS goal in LAFC’s 3-3 draw with Philadelphia

Associated Press

Avalanche top line overwhelms Sharks in 4-3 win

Associated Press

Mike Dunlap out as coach at Loyola Marymount after 6 seasons

Associated Press