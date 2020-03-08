Conference Tournament Scores

Liberty 73 Lipscomb 57

Winthrop 76 Hampton 68, 1 p.m.

Delaware 79, Charleston 67

Elon 68, William & Mary 63

Hofstra 61, Drexel 43

Northeastern 72, Towson 62

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66

Colgate 89, Lafayette 64

Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61

ETSU 97, W. Carolina 75

Wofford 72, Chattanooga 70

North Dakota 74, South Dakota 71

Oral Roberts 79, Nebraska-Omaha 52