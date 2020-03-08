Conference Tournament Scores

Associated Press
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Sun Conference
Championship

Liberty 73 Lipscomb 57

Big South Conference
Championship

Winthrop 76 Hampton 68, 1 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association
Quarterfinals

Hofstra 61, Drexel 43

Delaware 79, Charleston 67

Elon 68, William & Mary 63<

Missouri Valley Conference
Championship

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66

Patriot League
Semifinals

Colgate 89, Lafayette 64

Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61

Southern Conference
Semifinals

ETSU 97, W. Carolina 75

Wofford 72, Chattanooga 70

Summit League
First Round

Oral Roberts 79, Nebraska-Omaha 52<

Avatar
Associated Press

