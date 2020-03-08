Columbia Gas, Donald’s Donuts offering free coffee Monday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Columbia Gas and Donald’s Donuts are partnering up to make Daylight Saving Time a little easier.

The first 100 customers at the donut shop will receive a free large drip coffee.

“We know Daylight Saving Time really stinks when you transition and natural gas stinks too. So this is an opportunity to remind people that natural gas stinks and if you smell it [to] stop, leave and call.”

Communications Manager for Columbia Gas Dave Rau says it’s important to know what to do you smell natural gas.

“Natural gas stinks, just like Daylight Saving time stinks. So we want people to know, if you smell natural gas, we want you to stop what you’re doing, go to a safe place, that’s the leave part and then call. Call us and call 9-1-1 from that safe place. We want to make sure that if you smell natural gas you know it’s an emergency so stop, leave and call.”

During Daylight Saving Time it’s also important to remember to change any batteries to smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors or other emergency devices.