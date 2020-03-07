W. Michigan, Toledo meet in MAC tourney

No. 10 seed Western Michigan (13-18, 6-12) vs. No. 7 seed Toledo (16-15, 8-10)

Mid-American Conference Tourney First Round, Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Monday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan and Toledo are set to do battle in the first round of the MAC tournament. Toledo won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 22, when the Rockets shot 43.6 percent from the field while limiting Western Michigan to just 32.8 percent en route to a nine-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Western Michigan’s Brandon Johnson, B. Artis White and Titus Wright have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Michael Flowers has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Western Michigan field goals over the last three games. Flowers has 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Toledo is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 16-9 when it scores at least 63.

COLD SPELL: Western Michigan has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 74.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAC teams. The Rockets have averaged 21.2 foul shots per game this season.

