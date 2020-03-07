Sheffield beats Norwich 1-0 to keep pushing for Europe spot

Sports
Associated Press20

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United maintained its unexpected push for European football next season with a 1-0 win over last-place Norwich on Saturday in the Premier League.

Captain Billy Sharp headed the only goal of the game after 36 minutes as the Blades climbed to sixth, just two points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Chris Wilder’s team needed a world-class piece of goalkeeping from Dean Henderson to ensure victory, with the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper underlining his England credentials with a triple save late in the game.

Norwich remains six points adrift of safety with nine matches remaining to save its top-flight status.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Liverpool moves 25 points clear by beating Bournemouth 2-1

Associated Press

Hoops, hope: Cavaliers listen, learn during visit to prison

Associated Press

Doughty makes 8 3s as No. 17 Auburn beats Tennessee 85-63

Associated Press