Ducks deal Maple Leafs 3rd straight loss, 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Carter Rowney and Adam Henrique scored, John Gibson and Ryan Miller combined to stop 30 shots and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Friday night.

Gibson made 26 saves before coming off with 9:40 remaining in the game after Henrique’s goal. Gibson appeared to be injured while making a save on a shot by John Tavares.

Miller stopped four shots in relief. It was the 778th appearance of his career, moving him into second place for NHL games played by U.S.-born goaltenders. The Ducks have won two straight and four of their last six.

William Nylander scored with three minutes remaining in the game for Toronto, snapping a Leafs’ scoring drought of 144 minutes, 33 seconds. Jack Campbell made 29 saves as Toronto has lost its last three.

Rowney opened the scoring 3:47 into the first period when he got the rebound of Michael Del Zotto’s shot from the point. Campbell made a pad save, but Rowney was down low to knock it in for his eighth goal of the season.

Henrique gave the Ducks some breathing room midway through the third with a wrist shot from the slot. It is the center’s 25th goal and his first point in five games.

Nylander scored his 30th of the season after Toronto brought on the extra skater. The right winger forced a turnover in the Ducks’ zone and put a wrist shot at a tough angle by Miller.

NOTES: Maple Leafs D Cody Ceci was activated off injured reserve. Ceci missed 14 games after suffering an ankle injury against the New York Rangers on Feb. 5. … Ducks RW David Backes had an assist on Rowney’s goal for his first point with Anaheim.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Return home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Ducks: Host the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

