Chicago faces Western Conference-leader St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (40-18-10, first in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (31-29-8, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks are 18-19-6 in conference games. Chicago has given up 36 power-play goals, killing 82.2% of opponent opportunities.

The Blues are 14-7-2 in division games. St. Louis has converted on 24.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 48 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 25, St. Louis won 6-5. Zach Sanford recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 82 points, scoring 31 goals and adding 51 assists. Dominik Kubalik has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

David Perron leads the Blues with 25 goals and has recorded 60 points. Jaden Schwartz has collected six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Lucas Carlsson: day to day (upper body), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper body), Zack Smith: out for season (back).

Blues: Justin Faulk: day to day (illness).

