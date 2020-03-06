Zanesville reacts to Coronavirus threat

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Across the world there has been an outbreak of coronavirus infections.

Here in Zanesville, we asked people around town what they knew about the virus. The reaction to the virus has been relaxed so far, with many not worried about any imminent danger.

“I’ve just been hearing that like there’s a whole lot of outbreaks going on especially in the US it’s just starting to gety big in the US and it’s like spreading and it’s like crazy cause like, what if it comes to Ohio,” says Trusten Hernandez.

“Every day, all the time with work and everything. I’m on Twitter and Instagram like that every single day so every day I see something about it everry single day,” says Dusty Riffle.

“I’m going on a cruise tomorrow. I’m not worried about it cause Jesus has my back,” says Christina Swartz.

There have been no known outbreaks in Ohio, but it has been on the top of everyone’s mind.