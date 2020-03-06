Suspects Wanted in Breaking and Entering

The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a breaking and entering at business in Heath.

The Heath Police Department reported that during the early morning on Wednesday, January 29 suspects broke into the Metro PCS Store in the 800 block of Hebron Road. Police said no items were taken.

The three suspects are described as white. One was wearing dark clothing, tan work boots and blue or purple surgical style gloves. Another suspect carried a large Easton baseball bag. The third was wearing Under Armour Tennis Shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.