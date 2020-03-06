OU looks to extend streak vs TCU

Oklahoma (18-12, 8-9) vs. TCU (16-14, 7-10)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over TCU. Oklahoma has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Horned Frogs. TCU’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2017, an 82-63 win.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have combined to score 46 percent of TCU’s points this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Oklahoma, Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves have scored 62 percent of the team’s points this season, including 73 percent of all Sooners points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Bane has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: TCU has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 63.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Horned Frogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Sooners. TCU has 38 assists on 65 field goals (58.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Oklahoma has assists on 29 of 67 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Oklahoma offense has turned the ball over on 16 percent of its possessions, the 22nd-best mark in Division I. 21.7 percent of all TCU possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Horned Frogs are ranked 325th, nationally).

